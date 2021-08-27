Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi offer a peek into their lives, in ‘Break Point’

- Advertisement -

As the first look of the upcoming sports docu-feature ‘Break Point’ is unveiled on Friday, iconic tennis stars Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi are very excited to share their bromance to break-up journey through the seven-part series with their fans.

The docu-feature showcase the journey of the iconic on-court partnership between the living legends as well as their off-court lives.

- Advertisement -

The series is jointly directed by award-winning filmmaker duo Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari.

Talking about the series, Leander said, “I enjoyed this walk down memory lane shooting for ‘Break Point’ with wonderful storytellers like Ashwiny and Nitesh. While Mahesh and my on-court partnership were widely covered, our off-court chemistry was largely speculated. This is the first time that our fans will get to see and hear it all, first-hand. Mahesh and I worked really hard to put India on top of world tennis and we are glad that we are getting a chance to present our story to the world, like never before. Enjoy our journey.”

- Advertisement -

Mahesh added, “It is no secret that I am reserved when it comes to communicating, so this is a big step for me to relive the journey and put it all out there in the most candid and honest manner. But, at the same time, I am happy that our fans will get to see our journey which was a mix of sweat, perseverance, brotherhood and at times blood and tears as well.”

In a joint statement, director duo Ashwini and Nitesh said, “Working with icons like Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes has been surreal and to bring their untold story to screen is something that we will cherish forever.”

- Advertisement -

‘Break Point’ is a telling narrative on their friendship, brotherhood, partnership, belief, hard work and ambitions which made them one of the most feared doubles pairs during the late 1990s, and even ranked world number 1 in the year 1999. But it also throws light on their bitter break-up and how they couldn’t hold on to their meteoric rise. Above all, it’s a tale of two friends who had planned for success but not for life after success.

The series will soon be released on ZEE5.