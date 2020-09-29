‘Ramchand Pakistani’ maker Mehreen Jabbar’s show ‘Ek Jhoothi Love Story’ on Zee5

Acclaimed Pakistani filmmaker Mehreen Jabbar is ready to release her new series on an Indian OTT, and she describes the effort as the search for a perfect relationship in an imperfect world.
Titled “Ek Jhoothi Love Story”, Jabbar’s show features Bilal Abbas and Madiha Imam, and is scripted by Umera Ahmed, celebrated writer of the show “Zindagi Gulzar Hai”.
” ‘Ek Jhoothi Love Story’ is a narration of an imperfect family chasing perfections in this imperfect world. We hope the series takes viewers on a delightful journey, making them reflect and introspect along the way. It’s a story that explores a bittersweet relationship that exists between family members, which will be highly relatable to viewers,” said Jabbar, who courted global fame with her debut directorial feature film “Ramchand Pakistani”, which was premiered in the competition section of Tribeca Film Festival in 2008, and which went on to win the FIPRESCI Prize from the International Federation of Film Critics.
Umera Ahmed added, ” ‘Ek Jhoothi Love Story’ is a hearty, relatable and wholesome show that goes beyond a love story. This story reflects the simplicity of life, everyday households, family bonds and much more. It highlights our mindset of chasing the ‘ideal’ when it comes to finding a partner.”
“Ek Jhoothi Love Story” will premiere on Zee5 on October 30. –ians/aru/vnc/bg