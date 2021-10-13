- Advertisement -

Disney+ Hotstar’s award-winning Hotstar Specials, Criminal Justice will return with the third installment. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the third season will focus on the Indian juvenile judicial and jail system. Starring accomplished actor Pankaj Tripathi, this chapter marks the revival of one of the audience’s most loved characters Madhav Mishra. Criminal Justice Season 3 is an Indian adaptation of the successful BBC Studios drama format of the same title.

Since its inception, Criminal Justice has enjoyed a stream of loyal followers and fans. Emerging as the breakout show of 2019, the first installment picked up multiple awards across categories including drama series, ensemble cast and the crew and more.

Talking about the upcoming Criminal Justice Season 3 the lead actor in the series Pankaj Tripathi said, “I am excited for the return of everyone’s favourite lawyer, Madhav Mishra, in Hotstar Specials Criminal Justice. It is a character that is very dear to me, simply because there’s a lot to learn from this role. There are shades to his personality that I appreciate, and his knowledge and wit are aspects of the character I aspire to imbibe in real life. In the third installment, the audiences will see more of his character.”

“At Disney+ Hotstar we are committed to bringing powerful and category-defining stories to our viewers. Criminal Justice has been one of the most-watched Hotstar Specials series on Disney+ Hotstar and we are thrilled to bring yet another exciting chapter to our viewers. The second chapter of the series represented India by winning ‘Best Asian Drama’ at the Content Asia Awards 2021, continuing the legacy and promise to entertain audiences. The authenticity of the series speaks to our discerning viewers’ and has been lauded by many, season after season,” said Gaurav Banerjee, President & Head – Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Star & Disney India.

“We are excited to create the next chapter in this successful franchise with partners like Disney+ Hotstar and BBC Studios. In Season 3, we tackle a subject that has not been explored before,” said Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment. “We take a look at the legal process for juveniles in India within a storyline that explores the stresses of modern urban relationships. We feel that this series will continue to push the viewers to question who is innocent and guilty, and, more importantly, how that punishment gets metered out.”

Sameer Gogate, General Manager – BBC Studios India shared, “We are delighted to see this BBC Studios series grow from strength to strength with a distinctly local flavour. Embarking on the production for season three demonstrates the immense potential of the Criminal Justice franchise to transcend geographical boundaries and touch the hearts of local Indian audiences. As we partner with Applause Entertainment for the third season, we hope that this season will continue to break new grounds for us.”

Written by Peter Moffat, the original UK version of Criminal Justice is an award-winning British television drama that follows an individual on a suspense-filled journey through the criminal justice system. Also adapted in the US as ‘The Night Of’, starring John Turturro and Riz Ahmed who won an Emmy for his performance, the series has won multiple TV awards including the BAFTA, the RTS and the International Emmys.

The title for the third instalment was announced as a part of BBC Studios’ slate highlighted on BBC Studios Connect, the virtual destination for the business to showcase premium content on offer to international buyers during MIPCOM 2021.