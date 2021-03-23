ADVERTISEMENT
Paoli Dam-starrer 'Raat Baaki Hai' to have OTT release on April 16

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) The dark thriller “Raat Baaki Hai”, starring Paoli Dam and Annup Sonii, is set to premiere digitally on April 16. A poster of the film was launched on Tuesday along with the release date.

The film is set in Rajasthan and is a screen adaptation of the popular play “Ballygunge-1990”.

Talking about the shoot of the film, Paoli says: “We have shot most part of the film in Rajasthan and it has a regal as well as a dark vibe to it. The story revolves around one golden night that sees an unexpected turn of events. The narrative will have its tug of war between tragedy and romance.”

Annup is confident that the film will be loved, as it is a gripping thriller.

“People who love thrillers or dark suspense are in for a ride with ‘Raat Baaki Hai’. The poster is an early testimony to that. From the very first shot, the premise paints at a dark picture and gradually builds the suspense around that one night of unexpected cataclysm,” he says.

The film also features Rahul Dev, Dipannita Sharma and Akash Dahiya. The film has been directed by Avinash Das.

