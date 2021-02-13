ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

Parineeti Chopra: As an actress I’m privileged I can sing

Parineeti Chopra is out with her third song, 'Matlabi yariyan' unplugged, she feels privileged to be an actress who she can sing

By Glamsham Editorial
Parineeti Chopra in 'The Girl On The Train' Poster | Netflix
Parineeti Chopra in 'The Girl On The Train' Poster | Netflix
ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Parineeti Chopra is out with her third song, Matlabi yariyan unplugged, which features in her forthcoming film The Girl On The Train. She feels privileged to be an actress who she can sing.

“I love singing and sing at whatever opportunity I get. Today, as an actress, I am just privileged that I can sing, I have the opportunity and I get a chance to sing behind a mic and have the world to hear it. So, when I had heard this song back in London one and half years ago when we were shooting it, Ribhu and I had discussed that we would do a version in my voice.” Parineeti said.

The song has been composed by Vipin Patwa, and Kumaar has written the lyrics.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am so glad that I got to do it. People have given love to (her earlier songs) Maana ke hum yaar nahin (in the film Meri Pyaari Bindu) as well as Teri mitti in Kesari. So, I hope it’s third time lucky for me as well,” she added.

The film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood thriller The Girl On The Train, which is based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 bestseller of the same name. The Hollywood version by Tate Taylor featured Emily Blunt in the lead role.

The Hindi remake follows the story of Meera (Parineeti), who fixates on the perfect lives of a couple she watches from afar during her daily train commutes. One day, she witnesses something out of the ordinary that shocks her. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ribhu Dasgupta directorial premieres on February 26 on Netflix.  –ians/dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAllison Janney on working with Mila Kunis, Regina Hall, Awkwafina in new film
Next articleHelly Shah looks stunning in white saree
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Tanvi Azmi: At home I tend to create a lot of drama

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Tanvi Azmi feels women are not allowed to show their vulnerabilities & imperfections; they don't have to prove a point to anybody & get comfortable with it
Read more
Fashion and Lifestyle

Parineeti Chopra reveals why she’s in bad mood

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is in a bad mood and the reason is hilarious.
Read more
News

Pooja Bhatt questions garbage disposal and unauthorised parking in Bandra

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Pooja Bhatt on Thursday took to social media and spoke of indiscriminate waste disposal and unauthorised parking in the city's...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Manoj Bajpayee Silence ZEE5 Poster

Manoj Bajpayee is hiding countless secrets

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Manoj Bajpayee is seen in a mug shot, donning sunglasses, a moustache, with rugged look; underneath all the cover, he hides silent secrets

Ankit Tiwari and Rabica Wadhawan’s Valentine’s Day latest song

Disney+ gains 94.9m subscribers globally: Report

Disney+ gains 94.9m subscribers globally: Report

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra: Dating in today’s world has changed a lot

Brooklyn nine-nine poster instagram

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ to end with Season 8

Rahul Dev attended workshops by real surgeons to get his ‘LSD’...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021