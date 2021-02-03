ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

Parineeti Chopra: ‘The Girl On The Train’ let me challenge myself

Parineeti Chopra is always looking for ways to challenge herself, The Girl On The Train, gave her an opportunity to do so

By Glamsham Editorial
Parineeti Chopra in The Girl On The Train
Parineeti Chopra in The Girl On The Train
ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Parineeti Chopra says as an actor she is always looking for ways to challenge herself, and her role in upcoming psychological suspense drama, The Girl On The Train, gave her an opportunity to do so.

“‘The Girl On The Train’ was an entirely different experience for me as I have never played this kind of a role before. Getting into the character of Meera Kapoor and working closely with (director) Ribhu (Dasgupta) to bring her to life was an immense learning experience for me,” Parineeti said.

“As an actor, I have always wanted to challenge myself with more, and this role gave me the opportunity to do so. ‘The Girl On The Train’ will take the audiences on a dark journey trying to piece together the reality of who actually committed the crime and have them guessing the truth,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood thriller The Girl On The Train, which is based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 bestseller of the same name. The Hollywood version by Tate Taylor featured Emily Blunt in the lead role.

The Hindi remake follows the story of Meera (Parineeti), who fixates on the perfect lives of a couple she watches from afar during her daily train commutes. One day, she witnesses something out of the ordinary that shocks her. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary.

Talking about the film, director Dasgupta said: “The book enticed me tremendously, and I am excited to have the opportunity to bring this version of the story to screens around the world. This film has been a real ride of emotion and passion for me. I am happy that the trailer will drop on Netflix and everyone will see a glimpse of the world we have created.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The film was due to release theatrically in May 2020, but got pushed due to the Covid pandemic. It will now premiere on Netflix on February 26.  –ians/sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAkshay, Ajay, KJo, Suniel Shetty react on farmers’ protest
Next articleBharati Achrekar: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ has always been about values and it will never change
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Akshay, Ajay, KJo, Suniel Shetty react on farmers’ protest

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood celebrities Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar & Suniel Shetty have urged people not to fall for false propaganda against India
Read more
Technology

Tech tycoon Vembu thanks NSA Doval for appointing him in NSAB

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Tech tycoon Sridhar Vembu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of software development firm Zoho Corporation, who is one...
Read more
Sports

Managing body will be key but I am good to go till July: Archer

IANS - 0
Chennai, Feb 2 (IANS) It will be a long year for England and managing his body will be important, says England pace bowler...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ZEE5-Original-SUNFLOWER-society-cast

ZEE5 announces ‘more residents’ of the ‘SUNFLOWER’ society

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The residents of ZEE5's 'SUNFLOWER' society include Girish Kulkarni, Shonali Nagrani, Ranvir Shorey, Mukul Chaddha, Sonal Jha, Radha Bhatt, Ashish Vidyarthi, Saloni Khanna, Ashiwn Kaushal
Harleen Sethi

Harleen Sethi joins The Gone Game season 2 cast

Filmmaker Ekwa Msangi.(Photo:instagram)

Filmmaker Ekwa Msangi’s Farewell Amor is ‘a look at saying goodbye’

Sayani Gupta | Hussain Dalal | Shameless Poster

Sayani Gupta: Short films are revolutionary in nature

Aahana Kumra

Aahana Kumra draws inspiration from PT Usha

Netflix testing sleep time feature on Android

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021