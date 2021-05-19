Paritosh Tripathi: 5-year-old niece is watching ‘Mukesh Jasoos’ with my 65-year-old mom

Adv.

Actor Paritosh Tripathi, who features in the web series “Mukesh Jasoos”, says the show caters to audiences across age groups. He is also happy that industry colleagues he has forever admired have liked the show.

“I am getting good response from people in the industry. I have been their fan and now they are calling me and congratulating me. The best part is my five-year-old niece is watching it along with my 65-year-old mom. It is a beautiful web series for family watching,” he says.

He is happy to share screen space in the series with old friend and colleague Rahul Bagga.

“This is my first web series. Rahul Bagga and I are old friends, we have worked together in ‘Ludo’. We’ve also done ads together and so we already had a chemistry,” said Paritosh.

“The best part about ‘Mukesh Jasoos’ is it is devoid of profanities, vulgar scenes or unnecessary violence. It’s a slice of life, real-zone story, like ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron’. There are two different characters with distinct thinking,” he says.

The series also stars Rajeshwari Sachdev, Poonam Dhillon, Anamika Shukla and Mukesh Chhabra. It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.