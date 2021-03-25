ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Parth Samthaan, who is part of the web series “Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu”, says he is in love with his character on the show. The actor plays the role of Nawab and says that his character has a lot of layers to it.

“Playing Nawab felt like an adventure, with the aura, the confidence, and the dialogues taking me to another world. The character is raw but sophisticated, and somehow also has a sensitive side, making Nawab a fascinating role,” he told IANS.

The actor adds that he likes being part of the web series as it helps him “grow every day”.

“OTT platforms, being at the forefront of the entertainment industry these days, makes this whole project all the more attractive to me as I am an actor looking to grow every day,” he says, adding, “Of course, the story itself would have made me grab this opportunity in an instant. I love the concept and idea, and I am so excited to see how it all works out.”

The story of the show is set in the backdrop of the eighties, and it follows how Parth’s character becoming the ultimate ‘Nawab’ of the town. The show airs on ALTBalaji.