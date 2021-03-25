ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

Parth Samthaan on why ‘Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu’ role is an adventure

Actor Parth Samthaan, who is part of the web series "Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu", says he is in love with his character on the show

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Parth Samthaan, who is part of the web series “Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu”, says he is in love with his character on the show. The actor plays the role of Nawab and says that his character has a lot of layers to it.

“Playing Nawab felt like an adventure, with the aura, the confidence, and the dialogues taking me to another world. The character is raw but sophisticated, and somehow also has a sensitive side, making Nawab a fascinating role,” he told IANS.

The actor adds that he likes being part of the web series as it helps him “grow every day”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“OTT platforms, being at the forefront of the entertainment industry these days, makes this whole project all the more attractive to me as I am an actor looking to grow every day,” he says, adding, “Of course, the story itself would have made me grab this opportunity in an instant. I love the concept and idea, and I am so excited to see how it all works out.”

The story of the show is set in the backdrop of the eighties, and it follows how Parth’s character becoming the ultimate ‘Nawab’ of the town. The show airs on ALTBalaji.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleVarun Dhawan shares 'memories' from Anurachal Pradesh
Next articleKangana Ranaut: I aim for light interaction but get extreme reactions
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Hina Khan celebrates with Parth Samthaan on his 30th birthday

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Parth Samthaan is celebrating his 30th birthday today. On the special occasion, Hina Khan attended his birthday bash in Mumbai and posted lovely videos from there.
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Parth Samthaan looking handsome in eazy breezy blue shirt and pants

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Parth Samthaan is known as the most handsome hunk in the TV industry.
Read more
News

Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham Song Out Now: Parth Samthaan and Khushali Kumar’s sizzling chemistry in this emotional song

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Parth Samthaan and Khushali Kumar’s sizzling chemistry in Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham is winning our hearts and we are totally loving the fresh pair.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Babu claims bronze; India finish para shooting WC with 7 medals

Rahul loves Krishna's aggression, bravery

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 25 (IANS) K.L. Rahul on Thursday said he wasn't surprised with the performance of pace bowler M. Prasidh Krishna, who took four...

Orleans Masters badminton: Saina, Ira enter quarter-finals

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Orleans (France), March 25 (IANS) India's Saina Nehwal beat France's Marie Batomene 18-21, 21-15, 21-10 in a Round of 16 match to reach the...

India look to seal series, complete a 'hat-trick' (2nd ODI Preview)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 25 (IANS) India will look to seal the three-match series against England in the second One-day International at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

Sonu Sood, chef Vikas Khanna touched by docu on migrant workers

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna have reacted to Vinod Kapri's latest documentary film '1232 Kms'

Why Jessica Alba stopped acting in films?

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jessica Alba became a mother for the first time in 2008, and the Hollywood star feels that it put her career at the backseat
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates