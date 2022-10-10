Patrick McKay teases Sauron’s reveal ahead of the epic season 1 finale

Since the beginning of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’, the makers have kept their cards close to their chest as far as Dark Lord Sauron is concerned. With just one episode left for Season 1, the elusive villain is yet to be officially brought to the table. Viewers have been hunting for the evil character throughout the season, but now showrunner Patrick McKay has addressed Sauron’s popular theories and the possible reveal in the season finale, while hinting towards an unimaginable end.

“I would say there’s one more episode in the season. Yeah, it feels very climactic. But there’s at least one strand, if not a couple more that are still lingering. And we’ll have to watch the next one to find out,” teased McKay about Sauron’s much-anticipated revelation in the series.

While viewers are excited to finally meet the evil, a number of fan theories have been floating around assuming who Sauron is, one of them being Halbrand. Commenting if Halbrand has any connection to Sauron, McKay said, “What I would say is, you know, Sauron’s a deceiver. Sauron could be anyone and we always felt like it would be a waste to just have him be out in front at the beginning and that if there was a story that would engage people and let them lean in and let them read into things and have ideas and theories, that would be delightful and wonderful. And if you think it’s [Halbrand], it’s one version of the show. If you think it’s somebody else, it’s another version of the show, and I just hope the next episode is exciting for you.”

Well, the mystery will unfold in a few days, when Prime Video finally drops the epic season 1 finale episode, this Friday, October 14, 2022. Seven episodes of the Amazon Original series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are exclusively streaming on Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and other international languages.