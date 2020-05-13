Peaky Blinders, Line Of Duty to resume filming amid Covid-19 scare

Advertisement

Several TV shows in Britain, including the Cillian Murphy-starrer “Peaky Blinders” and the cop drama “Line Of Duty”, have been given approval by the UK government to return to filming, but with some changes.

Even though guidelines for the COVID-19 lockdown have been relaxed, cast and production team members will have to abide by social distancing rules at all times, reports thesun.co.uk.

Also read: Jim Carrey takes a hilarious jibe at US President Donald Trump

Advertisement

“Peaky Blinders” and “Line Of Duty” cast members will be required to “maintain a two-metre distance from others, and wash their hands regularly”.

The sixth series of police thriller “Line Of Duty”, starring Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar and Vicky McClure, began filming in Northern Ireland in February, but the shooting came to a halt in the middle of March.

Advertisement

The makers of period crime drama “Peaky Blinders” are yet to start filming.