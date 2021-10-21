Saturday, October 23, 2021
HomeOTTNews

Penn Badgley reacts to bizarre request from ‘You’ fan

Actor Penn Badgley has reacted to an outrageous request from 'You' fans.

By Glamsham Bureau
Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available
Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available
- Advertisement -

Actor Penn Badgley has reacted to an outrageous request from ‘You’ fans. Replying to a fan, who asked to be kidnapped, the actor, who plays Joe Goldberg on the hit series, said that he’s “not mad”.

On Tuesday, the former ‘Gossip Girl’ star took to his Twitter account to reply to a tweet from his fan that read, “Ayoooo kidnap me.”

- Advertisement -

He jokingly wrote: “Idk why but when ‘kidnap me’ is prefaced by ‘ayoooo’, it has a completely different ring to it and I’m not mad.”

The social media exchange continued when a user sent crying emojis in response.

- Advertisement -

Badgley replied: “This is growth, right? For everyone.” The reporter then wrote back, “We’re getting there! You know, as a society.”

‘Season 3’ of the hit Netflix series debuted on October 15.

- Advertisement -

The ‘Easy A’ star previously revealed that he wasn’t thrilled with fans rooting for his character, who repeatedly stalks and kills people.

After Season 2 was released on Netflix in December 2019, the actor said that Joe doesn’t deserve any sympathy from the audience.

He said at the time: “Joe is not actually looking for true love. He’s not actually a person who just needs somebody who loves him. He’s a murderer! He’s a sociopath. He’s abusive. He’s delusional. And he’s self-obsessed.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTomorrow X Together’s Yeonjun and Taehyun release cover of ‘Stay’ by the Kid and Justin Bieber
Next articleMovie Review | Night Teeth: Fangless but intriguing
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Related Posts

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,108FansLike
44,960FollowersFollow
6,349FollowersFollow
57,580FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US