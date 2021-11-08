Piyush Mishra impressed with enthusiasm of today’s young actors

- Advertisement -

Actor-director and prominent lyricist Piyush Mishra, who is playing a pivotal role in the upcoming web series ‘Matsya Kaand’, says the professionalism and enthusiasm of young actors today really impressed him.

Piyush earlier worked with actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Ali Zafar, Taapsee Pannu in films like ‘Rockstar’, ‘Tere Bin Laden’, ‘Pink’ and also in the latest series with Ravii Dubey.

Saying from his observation Piyush said: “The enthusiasm of today’s youngsters really impressed me. I have worked with a couple of them including Ravii now, for our new show and I must say they are so well prepared and always on their toes. Their way of approaching work, their professionalism are so advanced. Also, I have to specially mention Ranbir, I really adore him, such a fine actor he is.

“He is sharp and intuitive at the same time as an actor, which is a great quality of any performing artiste. Among all the directors, I must also mention Imtiaz (Ali) whom I see as a true storyteller. I only have worked with him in two films ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Tamaasha’ but ‘kaam karke bahut maza aaya tha’…”

‘Matsya Kaand’ is a show, directed by Ajay Bhuyan – revolves around a conman Matsya played by Ravii in which he appears in 11 different avatars.

Sharing more insight into his character in the show, Piyush said, “I am playing a jail inmate who is called ‘Pandit ji’ by everyone out there. He is one of the very influential characters inside the jail. He is a highly knowledgeable man, well-read, well-informed. He takes classes on Vedas and Indian mythology in the jail and all the inmates listen to him and follow him. One day, he comes across Matsya and he also helped him to get out of some of the difficult situations and eventually he taught Matsya about how to become a conman!”