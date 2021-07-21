Akshay Bardapurkar felicitated by Maharashtra Governor

Adv.

Akshay Bardapurkar has recently become the biggest talk of the Nation due to his prodigious and visionary new platform Planet Marathi OTT – ‘Ma Maanaacha, M Marathicha. This is India’s first-ever Marathi OTT platform with over thousand hours of binge-worthy Marathi content.

This platform has dared to do what no one else imagined. It took Marathi content across the seven seas! For his impeccable courage and evangelic business acumen, Akshay is being awarded with the title of Made In India Icons 2021 at the hands of Honorable Governor of Maharashtra and Goa Shri. Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. The award is being hosted by Namo Cine TV Nirmatta Association. Renowned for its prestigious film and television fraternity forum that unites producers, actors, directors, and promising talent under one umbrella, Namo Cine TV Nirmatta Association is hosting the second season of the prestigious Made In India Icons Awards.

Akshay is known in the Marathi film fraternity for being a dynamic personality. His knack for business, his love for the art of filmmaking, and his pride for mother-tongue Marathi makes him a figurehead. Talking about the Namo Cine TV Nirmatta Association Award — Made In India Icons 2021 – Akshay says: “I have always believed that Marathi films, art, films and the language itself have a lot to offer. We, as torchbearers of this legacy, should take Marathi to a global platform. All my work has knowingly and unknowingly led me closer and closer to this vision. It is a moment of gratitude as my work is being recognised by some of the most remarkable platforms in our entertainment industry. Receiving Made In India Icons 2021, from the Honorable Governor of Maharashtra and Goa Shri. Bhagat Singh Koshiyari is an honor for me. Although awards are not the sole motivation, this pat on the back goes a long way in inspiring more pathbreaking work from our sides.”

Akshay Bardapurkar’s visionary movement of taking Marathi industry to the OTT platforms began on June 30, 2021, with the launch of Planet Marathi OTT. This platform also became the first-ever OTT that enabled a ‘first day – first show’ experience on a digital platform for Marathi films. Planet Marathi OTT’s ‘pay-per-view’ model allows audiences to purchase their tickets online at a one-time fee with its first film release “June” starring Nehha Pendse and Siddharth Menon. Powered by Akshay’s imminent leadership and Vistas Media Capital’s resourceful investment, Planet Marathi OTT has become the wind beneath the wings of the Marathi entertainment industry.

This exemplary achievement called for recognition. Namo Cine TV Nirmatta Association awards a memento of appreciation to Planet Marathi CMD, Akshay Bardapurkar as this year’s ‘Made In India Icon’. As a producer, filmmaker, philanthropist and industry leader in the Marathi OTT space, Akshay Bardapurkar, will be recognised for his valuable contribution in revolutionising the entertainment experience for the Marathi industry.

Akshay has been a torch-bearer of the Marathi entertainment industry and this year has been the nexus of transformation at Planet Marathi. Namo Cine TV Nirmatta Association Award – Made In India Icons 2021, will also mark as one of the biggest milestones for Planet Marathi and its visionary leader Akshay Bardapurkar.