Playing a beautifully written character in 'Sita Ramam' was biggest reward for Mrunal Thakur

Actress Mrunal Thakur made her Telugu debut with ‘Sita Ramam’ and received unanimous praise for her work in the film. But, not everything on the film set was a smooth sail for the actress.

She had to learn a new language and emote in a completely alien territory. But, what kept her going was the reward of playing a “beautifully written character” of Sita Mahalakshmi, who is revealed to be princess Noor Jahan in the movie.

Elaborating on the same, the actress said: “Being part of an enigmatic story was the biggest lucrative reason for me to be part of Sita Ramam. Despite whatever small hurdles that I had to adapt to and learn from, I was so elated to be part of this film. Learning a new language seemed like a small hike in exchange for this beautifully written character by Hanu sir.”

The other reward for her was to share the screen with an actor like Dulquer Salman: “To be with such an incredible team and working alongside Dulquer was rewarding, to see what an impeccable performer he is. I knew we were making something special, and that elevated with the warm and tremendous welcome you got for my Telugu debut.”

After its successful theatrical run and dropping on Prime Video, ‘Sita Ramam’ will release in Hindi on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on November 18, 2022.