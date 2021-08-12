Witness the ruthless power game in ‘Cartel’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai – some call it the city of dreams, others refer to it as the maximum city since it’s the hub of all activity and in the case of the upcoming crime drama ‘Cartel’, it is the backdrop against which 5 gangs go up in arms to become the most powerful ruler of this city. The Angre family has been making waves in the news recently and helmed by veteran actor Supriya Pathak as Rani Maai, this business family is suddenly facing a crisis when she is shot.

With cracks forming within the family and scrambling to rule as the cartel head in her stead, her 3 sons – Abhay, Major Bhau and Madhu Bhau (essayed by Rithvik Dhanjani, Tanuj Virwani and Jitendra Joshi respectively) are out to seek vengeance for the attack and the other 4 gang leaders also decide to make a play for power and own the city of Mumbai.

No loyalty, no blood ties, and a relentless battle for power – Cartel takes viewers through the mystery of who shot Rani Maai, it could be any of the other power-hungry crime lords who are trying to break the Angre family and fingers are even pointed within the Angre family itself as an unquenchable thirst to rule this city that shatters all familial relationships, breaks the existing gang treaty and suddenly, no one is loyal to anyone and it’s a matter of survival of the fittest. All episodes of this series will stream on MX Player’s subscription VoD service – MX GOLD, plans starting at less than Rs1/day (available on Android) as well as on ALTBalaji.

Supriya Pathak shares, “Rani Maai is silent, but she commands respect and rules with an iron fist. The minute she is taken out of the equation, her family is torn in the battle of power as is the treaty she commandeered. It’s a scary thought if it were to actually happen.”

On the power-struggle in the show, Rithvik Dhanjani says, “They say power can make you blind to a fault and this is the genesis of this show. It’s been an adventure stepping into the shoes of Abhay, whose lust for power surpasses all blood ties, unloyalty seeps in and he believes that as Rani Maai’s biological son, the baton should be passed down to him.”

Tanuj Virwani shares, “Cartel highlights the power dynamics between multiple gangs and a close-knit family of three brothers who grew up as part of a criminal family. This one promises a heady mélange of engaging twists, turns, tactics, deceit, manipulation, action, and a lot of drama in stored for the audience.”

Jitendra Joshi says, “This show is a story of power and revenge, and how the greed for power can change the dynamics of a relationship even amongst your most loved ones and family. We’ve all made a sincere effort at portraying these nuanced characters on screen and I hope the audiences’ love watching these portrayals.”

Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show has a stellar cast comprising Supriya Pathak, Tanuj Virwani, Jitendra Joshi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Pranati Rai Prakash, Divya Agarwal, Girija Oak Godbole, Amey Wagh, Monica Dogra, Vikram Kochhar, Vibhav Roy, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Sanaya Pithawala, Mayur More, Mrinal Dutt, Krishna Kaul, Aditi Vasudev, Keval Dasani, Kannan Arunachalam, Sushrii Mishra, Anil George amongst the 137 actors in the show.