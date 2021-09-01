Pradeep Duhan: Everyone gets ‘bi-curious’ in life at some stage

- Advertisement -

Actor Pradeep Duhan, who is known for his show ‘Badi Door Se Aaye Hain’, is currently seen as Rudra in ‘The Secret in your Eyes’ segment of ‘Crimes and Confessions’.

Pradeep spilled the beans on what made him say yes to the show, and he shared his thoughts on ‘bi-curiosity’.

Talking about the series, Pradeep said: “‘Crimes and Confessions’ has been a show that has been experimental for me. As of now, the characters I’ve played have not been multi-layered. However, my character in this anthology had many layers. His sexuality has been explored in the series. A tease to his bi-curiosity is what excited me to play this character. I’ve not been offered something like this in the past, so I was quite keen.”

Pradeep plays Rudra in ‘The Secret in your Eyes’ segment for those who haven’t watched the series yet. Interestingly, his character Rudra hails from an honourable family however, he is curious about his sexuality.

With regards to bi-curiosity, Pradeep commented: “I’m not an expert on this, but I think everyone goes through that stage in their life when they get bi-curious once at least. Some explore it, while some shy away from it. My segment in the series is about that dilemma. It focuses on the internal and societal pressures one goes through while exploring that curiosity.”

‘Crimes and Confessions’ is streaming on ALTBalaji.