Pranati Rai Prakash ‘very different’ from her ‘Cartel’ character

Actress Pranati Rai Prakash, who will next be seen in the upcoming web series ‘Cartel’, has opened up on the striking dissimilarities she shares with her character on the show!

Coming from a family with an Army background, the actress plays Sumi Angre, a girl belonging to a family of gangsters, in the series.

Talking about the same, Pranati said: “Sumi and I are very different people. While she is a pampered girl who stays with her family at home and aspires to be an actress, I was someone who moved out for studies far away from home at 17. I had to manage a lot of things myself and didn’t have a choice to be as pampered as her.”

“She comes from a gangster family, on the contrary I come from an Army background. She is emotionally weak initially, and on the journey, discovers her strength and transitions into a stronger being. I always had to be emotionally very strong, even though I maintain a vulnerable side,” Pranati added.

Talking about dealing with human emotions during a role, the actress further said: “I feel human emotions are the same around the world. Once you understand the exact emotion and how the character is, projection has to be put in place. And I would pick out the emotions that are common in us and project them according to the character and script.”

Pranati will be seen in the upcoming web series ‘Cartel’ alongside actors Supriya Pathak, Rithvik Dhanjani, Tanuj Virwani and others.

The series is slated to release on August 20 on Alt Balaji.