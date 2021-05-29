Pratik Gandhi reveals his go-to food

Adv.

Actor Pratik Gandhi likes to experiment with his palette but “ghar ka khana” his go-to food.

“Most of the time ‘ghar ka khana’ (homecooked food) is my go-to food, but I keep experimenting. I like food. I like exploring different and new cuisines,” revealed Pratik.

The actor, who rose to fame with his portrayal of Harshad Mehta in the popular series “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story”, is currently busy shooting for the upcoming horror comedy “Atithi Bhooto Bhava”.

Adv.

He opened up on his food choices on “Star Vs Food”, where he was seen trying his hand at whipping up cold-roasted globe artichokes and portobello mushrooms. The show airs on Discovery+.