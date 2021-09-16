Pratik Gandhi: The story of 'Shimmy' touched me deeply

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) As the trailer of his short film ‘Shimmy’ releases on September 17, actor Pratik Gandhi shares how deeply he is connected with the story in which he plays the father of a teenaged daughter.

Talking about the film, Pratik said, “I feel blessed that ‘Shimmy’ found me. The story touched me deeply. As an actor I have always believed in experimenting and with Shimmy I got to play around a lot internally as an actor. Amol is a very relatable character going through an unknown curve as a parent of a teenaged daughter. Disha is a very talented writer and director who can add her magic in the simplest of moments.”

The film is directed by Disha Noyonika Rindani, produced by Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment.

Disha said, “Shimmy is a special movie for me. It is the story of an aloof father and a daughter with a secret and how they embark on a journey to some uncomfortable destinations. I wrote it with Jai Mehta, never thinking that someone would let me direct it one day. I am grateful to get the right partners in Guneet and Achin with Sikhya backing this story super close to my heart.

“Shimmy is an ode to all the fathers who are trying to fathom the unexpected turns and milestones in their kids’ life and build an intricate connection with them. I couldn’t think of anyone more apt than Pratik for this role and can’t wait for people to see Bhamini’s role which pivots the film’s narrative by miles. It was fascinating to see them play roles of strangers, with a spark. In a society where fathers are perceived to be less expressive, Shimmy is all about a journey of a man from being a father to a friend.”

‘Shimmy’ releases on Amazon Mini TV.

–IANS

aru/kr