‘Prayagraj’ actor Akash chowdhary excited for his acting debut

Akash Chowdhary, born and brought up in Lucknow, UttarPradesh, is a young Indian actor who became famous after playing ‘Bachelor Bhaiya’ in the web series ‘Prayagraj’.

Akash Chowdhary, a young influencer, is focused on creating quality content and inspiring people for a noble cause. Adopting content creation as a part of his lifestyle Akash is often followed by people for the quality content he produces.

Akash has completed his graduation alongside a deep passion for ‘Shayari’ (Poetry videos). He has a soothing voice that is primarily the reason he instantly connects with people through his attitude status content.

Akash Chowdhary is very active on Social Media Platforms and at the time when ‘Tik Tok’, was active in India, he had nearly a million followers. Today Akash Chowdhary continues to be a star on social media. With 3 lakhs followers on Instagram and 5 millon followers on Mx TakaTak Akash Chowdhary has become the inspiration of many youngsters these days.

When the power of dedication & determination gets a boost, no one can stop you from becoming successful proves Akash Chowdhary. His Web Series ‘Prayagraj’ is about to hit the Ott Platform very soon.

Akash Chowdhary loves watching sports with Football being his favourite sport. His fans also say that he acts with full dedication. In an interview, when asked about his dream, he said that his goal is to keep his parents happy with him.

Most of his Shayaris go viral and some of them even garnered more than 30M views on them. He is so young, he has been a phenomenal man on the web landscape, which makes his fans eagerly wait for his next video, which is entertaining and incredible. With regular videos coming on his YouTube channel, he has brushed up his acting skills as well. This has helped him bag a role in a web series, which he is going to announce soon.