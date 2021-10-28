- Advertisement -

Prime Video India today announced an exclusive licensing deal with Yash Raj Films (YRF) that will make the steaming service the home to the studio’s four massively mounted upcoming theatrical releases. As part of this deal, Prime Video will have exclusive global streaming rights to these four most anticipated titles under the Yash Raj Films banner. Doubling down on its commitment to offer seamless access to the best movies to viewers from the safety and convenience of their homes, Prime Video will stream these titles just four weeks after their theatrical release.

The high-octane content slate includes films across genres—including much-awaited heist comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2 starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and the gorgeous debutant Sharvari; Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt’s mega-action entertainer Shamshera; historical action spectacle Prithviraj based on the life of fearless King Prithviraj Chauhan starring Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Manushi Chhillar and Sonu Sood; Ranveer Singh’s big ticket family entertainer with a powerful social message Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

“At Prime Video, we are intently focused on bringing the biggest & the best entertainment to our customers and this partnership with Yash Raj Films is the perfect demonstration of that commitment,” said Gaurav Gandhi, country head, Prime Video India. “Over the last four years, we have been consistently bringing blockbuster movies to entertain audiences from the comfort of their homes and on a screen of their choice. The global digital premieres, four weeks after theatrical release, will not only delight our Prime Members, but will also help significantly increase the reach and viewing base for these highly anticipated films – in India and around the world. Yash Raj Films is known to deliver some of the finest cinematic experiences to audiences, and we are super thrilled to partner with them for these films.”

The deal further strengthens the long-standing and ever-growing relationship between Prime Video and Yash Raj Films, with the former already housing some of the YRF classics—including Darr, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Silsila, Chandni, Dil To Pagal Hai, and many more. And recently, the worldwide digital premieres of titles such as Thugs of Hindostan, War, Mardaani, and more have garnered much appreciation and love from the audiences.

Akshaye Widhani, Senior Vice President, Yash Raj Films, added: “In Prime Video, we have found a partner that not only shares our vision of offering engaging cinematic experiences, but also provides global distribution to the best stories from the Indian entertainment ecosystem. We are excited to ink this exclusive streaming deal with Prime Video, which will enable our upcoming titles to travel beyond geographies and add further value to Prime Video’s stellar content library.”