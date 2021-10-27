Late Raj Kaushal’s ‘Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar’ teaser launched

- Advertisement -

Prime Video today released the teaser of its upcoming crime drama ‘Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar’. The series is directed and produced by the late Raj Kaushal. Written by Aman Khan, the series marks Raj Kaushal’s last directorial venture which will be released on Prime Video on 3rd November 2021. Led by Vicky Arora, the series also stars Anuj Rampal, Swati Semwal, Mohan Agashe, Shishir Sharma and Manish Chaudhari in pivotal roles.

Taking audiences through a prospective, yet exciting scam in the making, the slick and smoother teaser raises the excitement right from the word go.

- Advertisement -

We see Bhargav Sharma (Played by Vicky Arora) and his friends hatch a plan to open India’s first fake bank and get people to deposit money in it and flee with the moolah. Leaving viewers with ample food for thought, the show promises to be an interesting watch as one wonders if they will get away or get caught.