Prime Video unveiled the list of mentors for One Mic Stand Season 2

The second season of incredibly funny and well-acclaimed show ‘One Mic Stand’ will see Abish Mathew, Neeti Palta, Atul Khatri, Samay Raina and Sumukhi Suresh donning the hat of the mentors, while Sapan Verma will host the show

In a quirky video, Prime Video unveiled the list of five stand-up comics who will be joining the second edition of One Mic Stand, a unique comedy show that allows famous celebrities across the field to try their hands at comedy.

Joining the show as mentors are noted comedians including Abish Mathew, Neeti Palta, Atul Khatri, Samay Raina and Sumukhi Suresh who will be guiding and directing five celebrities and teaching them how to present a stand-up comedy act. The video released by Prime Video surely gives an insight into the fun riot that the show will turn out to be!

One Mic Stand, returns with a new season where celebrities from different walks of life give stand-up comedy their first shot. Every celeb is assigned a mentor who is also a stand-up comedian to help them with their exciting OMS journey. Following the success of S1, this time, we have some of the biggest and unexpected celebrity guests taking the OMS stage. The show is hosted by Sapan Verma who brings mentors and mentees together to make the magic happen. We see all of them come together for a new and fresh take on comedy. While at it, each celeb brings a bit of his profession to teach their comic mentors something new.