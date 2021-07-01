Film fraternity all praises for Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Cold Case’

Adv.

Amazon Prime Video’s investigative crime thriller ‘Cold Case’ is now streaming. The just-released movie is garnering praises by some of the biggest names of the film industry including Tovino Thomas, Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Unni Mukundan among others.

Actor Mohanlal shared a clip of the film and wrote, “#ColdCase Streaming Now on Amazon Prime Video! Best wishes Prithviraj Sukumaran & Team.”

Dulquer Salmaan was all praises for the investigative thriller as he wrote, “Hearing lovely things about this suspense thriller!! Congratulations P, director Tanu Balak and Anto chettan for Cold Case. Prithviraj Sukumaran #ColdCase.”

Even Unni Mukundan praised the film saying, “Watched #ColdCase…. Captivating watch!! 💪🏼✌🏼 Solid performance by dear Prithviraj Sukumaran and the entire cast! 👏🏼 Best wishes to Anto chettan, Jomon, Shameer, Tarun Balak, Aditi Balan and the entire team! 😊👍🏼 #ColdCase streaming now on Amazon Prime Video – https://bit.ly/ColdCase_ “

Tovino Thomas shared his positive views on Cold Case writing, “Very interesting plot and excellent performance!! 👏🏼👏🏼 Best wishes to the entire team! 😊✌🏼”

‘Cold Case’ is a gripping story about unearthing of a mystery murder case. Prithviraj Sukumaran who plays an ACP in the film is out to solve the complex case where he crosses path with an Investigative journalist played by Aditi Balan, the two are in for a huge surprise when the case takes a strange angle as supernatural forces become a part of the case.

‘Cold Case’ is helmed by Tanu Balak, who makes his directorial debut in films. The film is co-produced by Anto Joseph Films and Plan J Studios.