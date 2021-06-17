Adv.
Adv.
OTTNews

Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer ‘Cold Case’ release on June 30

By Glamsham Editorial
Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer 'Cold Case' release on June 30
Prithviraj Sukumaran in Cold Case | pic courtesy: instagram
Adv.

Gear up for murder, mystery, crime and suspense as Amazon Prime Video reveals the poster of its much-awaited thriller ‘Cold Case’, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Taking to their social media handle, the streaming giant wrote, “Murder, mystery, crime and suspense… We are ready to be thrilled! Watch #ColdCaseOnPrime June 30 @therealprithvi @officialaditibalan @lakshmipriyaachandramouli @suchipillai @athmiyainsta @Gibin_Gopinath @poojamohanraj @IamAntoJoseph @antojosephfilmcompany @balaktanu @sreenathvnath”

In the poster, Prithviraj is seen in a very powerful and intense look, dressed in a cop look. A hand is shown in the shadow behind, along with a streak of a blood drop, giving a rise to various mysteries on the plot of the film.

Adv.

‘Cold Case’ is touted to be an out-and-out crime thriller. The cast includes Aditi Balan, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Anil Nedumangad, Suchitra Pillai, Athmeeya Rajan, Gibin Gopinath, and Pooja Mohanraj.

Produced by Anto Joseph Films and Plan J Studios, the film is helmed by cinematographer turned director Tanu Balak and written by Sreenath V Nath.

The movie will premiere globally and exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, from June 30th.

Adv.
Source@instagram
Previous articleTwinkle Khanna becomes ‘baba twinkle dev’!
Next articleDeepika Padukone launches ‘A Chain of Wellbeing’
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates