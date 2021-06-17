Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer ‘Cold Case’ release on June 30

Adv.

Gear up for murder, mystery, crime and suspense as Amazon Prime Video reveals the poster of its much-awaited thriller ‘Cold Case’, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Taking to their social media handle, the streaming giant wrote, “Murder, mystery, crime and suspense… We are ready to be thrilled! Watch #ColdCaseOnPrime June 30 @therealprithvi @officialaditibalan @lakshmipriyaachandramouli @suchipillai @athmiyainsta @Gibin_Gopinath @poojamohanraj @IamAntoJoseph @antojosephfilmcompany @balaktanu @sreenathvnath”

In the poster, Prithviraj is seen in a very powerful and intense look, dressed in a cop look. A hand is shown in the shadow behind, along with a streak of a blood drop, giving a rise to various mysteries on the plot of the film.

‘Cold Case’ is touted to be an out-and-out crime thriller. The cast includes Aditi Balan, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Anil Nedumangad, Suchitra Pillai, Athmeeya Rajan, Gibin Gopinath, and Pooja Mohanraj.

Produced by Anto Joseph Films and Plan J Studios, the film is helmed by cinematographer turned director Tanu Balak and written by Sreenath V Nath.

The movie will premiere globally and exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, from June 30th.