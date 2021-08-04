Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer ‘Kuruthi’ trailer launched

- Advertisement -

Amazon Prime Video today unveiled the gripping trailer of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam crime-thriller Kuruthi which releases on 11th August on the first day of Onam. Directed by Manu Warrier, written by Anish Pallyal and produced by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions, the Amazon Original Movie boasts of an incredibly stellar cast, with Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead along with Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Srindaa, Mamukkoya, Manikandan Rajan, Navas Vallikkunnu, Sagar Surya and Naslen in pivotal roles.

The fast-paced trailer takes us through the verdant background of Eratupetta in Kerala into the life of Ibrahim, who leads a lonely life in the mountains trying hard to leave behind bitter memories of the past that haunt him till day. On a fateful night, an injured cop barges into his house with a prisoner and seeks refuge. When a powerful enemy burning with vengeance follows them into his house, Ibrahim is forced to confront testing questions about his own beliefs and convictions.

“On the auspicious occasion of Onam, we are delighted to present a perfect treat for our audiences with Kuruthi,” said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India. “Malayalam films have managed to captivate the attention and interest of consumers across the world and we are thrilled to collaborate with Prithviraj Productions and add this much-awaited, mega-entertainer to our existing repertoire. With its compelling storyline and an extremely talented ensemble cast, Kuruthi has all the right ingredients, and we are more than happy to bring the worldwide premiere of the film on Amazon Prime Video on 11th August.”

“A Vow to Kill, An Oath to Protect is the crux of Kuruthi and the trailer gives a sneak-peek into what fans can expect, when the film launches on 11th August,” commented producer and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. “Kuruthi is one of the most intense and fast paced films I have been a part of. With a captivating story and nonstop thrills which will have the audience hooked, this is one film I am extremely proud of. My journey with Amazon Prime Video has been extremely rewarding and I am elated to launch Kuruthi for a global audience on the streaming service. On behalf of the entire cast and crew, I would like to wish our fans a Happy Onam in advance.”

“The audience anticipation for Kuruthi is overwhelming as this is my directorial debut in Malayalam cinema. It was a fantastic experience working with such a stellar star cast and committed crew. All this was possible thanks to Supriya and Prithvi,” said director Manu Warrier on his directorial debut in the Malayalam film industry. “With nonstop thrill, drama and action, audiences are going to be at the edge of their seats from beginning to end. The entire team has put their heart and soul into the making of this film and I am so glad that it will launch on Amazon Prime Video for a global audience to watch, during the festive occasion of Onam.”

“Love, Hate, Revenge, Protection, and the question of right or wrong – this is what Kuruthi depicts. I am extremely excited for Kuruthi,” added actor Roshan Mathew. “It’s a movie I really enjoyed shooting for and I believe the trailer itself gives a glimpse of the level of thrill and excitement the audience is in for this Onam. It has been a delight to be part of the Amazon Prime Video family and I am thrilled to collaborate with the service once again. The world premiere on Amazon Prime Video gives us an opportunity to reach movie lovers across 240 countries and territories which is extremely rewarding and satisfying for us. I hope you all love the movie as much as we loved making it. Happy Onam.”

“I have been fortunate to be a part of some brilliant movie projects and Kuruthi adds another jewel to the crown,” shared actor Shine Tom Chacko. “This fast-paced thriller is extremely entertaining and will truly make for a great watch. I would like to thank all my fans for their continued support, and I hope they will like this Onam treat we are offering on a global streaming service like Amazon Prime Video.”

“The beauty of this movie is how well each character is written and how they perfectly add spice to the already intriguing storyline,” said actor Murali Gopy. “The narrative of Kuruthi resonates well and I believe it is the story that we all need to see. Human relations are often tainted with pride and hatred constantly battling to survive amidst the beliefs that we cling to, and Kuruthi aims to highlight these complex emotions. As an actor, it was a pleasure to have worked with such a brilliant team who have strived to bring to the audience nothing less than perfection.”