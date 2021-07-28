Adv.
Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Kuruthi’ to have digital release

By Glamsham Bureau
Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Kuruthi' to have digital release
Prithviraj Sukumaran in 'Kuruthi' poster | pic courtesy: instagram
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming Malayalam film ‘Kuruthi’ will have a global digital release on August 11. Along with the release date of the film, the first poster was also unveiled on Wednesday.

Prithviraj also confirmed the news through his Instagram account. Putting up the poster of the film, the actor captioned it as: “This Onam, keep your friends close and frenemies closer”.

Directed by Manu Warrier, written by Anish Pallyal and produced by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions, the thriller also stars Roshan Mathew, Srindaa, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Gopy, Mamukkoya, Manikanda Rajan, Naslen, Sagar Surya and Navas Vallikkunnu in pivotal roles.

The film will release on August 11 through Amazon Prime Video.

