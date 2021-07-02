Priyank Sharma attends mixed martial arts classes for 'Puncch Beat 2' role

Adv.

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Actor Priyank Sharma, who plays Rahat in the show “Puncch Beat 2”, will be seen performing mixed martial arts (MMA) in the show, for which he attended special workshops.

“I hope people appreciate the hard work we are putting in. I am not just an actor, I have tried my level best to give way more than that even when fighting. This time we have included MMA, as you guys can see in the trailer,” Priyank said.

The show, which streams on AltBalaji, also stars Siddharth Sharma.

“I believe this time it is not just about acting for me. It is about me evolving entirely as an actor, as somebody who can give much more than acting to a project. So I’ve given more than just acting to this project. I hope the audience appreciates it,” Priyank added.

