Priyank Sharma shares a glimpse of 'Puncch Beat 2' shoot

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Priyank Sharma, who plays Rahat in the youth drama “Puncch Beat 2”, reveals his behind-the-scene experience while shooting for the show, and how the entire crew enjoys during free time.

“My entire shooting experience was excellent. It was the reconnect that brought the team together. The combined efforts of the team made it a fabulous project. We have lived on the sets. We had a lot of fun during the shooting,” he says.

He shares that the cast used to chill at his co-star Nikki Walia’s place. She enacts his mother’s role and he calls her Nikki Maa on the sets.

“No matter how erratic the day was, we always used to chill together at Nikki Walia’s room as it was the biggest. We used to make a mandali and hang out in each other’s rooms, often calling it a den!” he says, about his experience of shooting the ALTBalaji show.

