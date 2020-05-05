Advertisement
Home OTT News

Priyanshu Painyuli joins the cast of Mirzapur 2?

Soaring with each venture, Priyanshu Painyuli is having a terrific April. The actor has lapped up immense praises for his act as the Bangladeshi drug

By Glamsham Editorial
Priyanshu Painyuli
Priyanshu Painyuli
Advertisement

Soaring with each venture, Priyanshu Painyuli is having a terrific April. The actor has lapped up immense praises for his act as the Bangladeshi drug lord in Extraction and if rumours are to be believed, the actor has another big ticket release at some point this year.

Also read: Know Ali Fazal’s personal connection with Mirzapur here

Priyanshu shot for an extensive schedule for the second season of Mirzapur and will be playing a pivotal part in this instalment.

Advertisement

A source informs, “Given the interest around Mirzapur, the team keeps a strict diktat of not letting character details out because it’s important to the show’s narrative.

But Priyanshu will be a part of Mirzapur this season. It’s an elaborate character that spills over to Season 3 as well.”

Advertisement

Mirzapur, a gangster drama set in the heartlands, is amongst the biggest shows on Amazon Prime. The story of two brothers Guddu (Ali Fazal) and Bablu (Vikrant Massey), who get caught up in a world of drugs, guns and violence after they meet Munna (Divyendu Sharma), the son of Mafia boss Akhandanand Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi) who has made millions selling carpets.

The source adds, “The first season ended with the death of many old characters. So the new season inevitably widens its horizons and explores more tracks and subtracts of the larger narrative.

Advertisement

Priyanshu shot for the show last August in Benaras. It’s a cracker of an ensemble cast and the actor can’t wait to speak about it once the final announcement on Season 2 comes in from Amazon.”

Advertisement
Previous article‘Paatal Lok’ Trailer: Three worlds smash into Anushka Sharma’s web series of crime and thriller
Next articleMargot Robbie set for banjo lessons

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Why Pankaj Tripathi never compromises with the quality of his work?

Glamsham Editorial -
Actor Pankaj Tripathi feels with great work comes the responsibility of living up to peoples expectations, and says he tries hard to ensure he doesn't compromise on the quality of his work.
Read more
News

Why Pankaj Tripathi never compromises with the quality of his work?

Glamsham Editorial -
Actor Pankaj Tripathi feels with great work comes the responsibility of living up to peoples expectations, and says he tries hard to ensure he doesn't compromise on the quality of his work.
Read more
News

Ali Fazal alleges non-payment of dues

Glamsham Editorial -
Actor Ali Fazal has called out producers of "Tadka", directed by Prakash Raj, over non-payment of dues. Ali was up for rude shock on social media on Thursday when he found a song of his film "Tadka" doing the rounds online.
Read more
Advertisement

UPDATES

Chris Brown and Young Thug – Big Slimes Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out the song lyrics of Chris Brown and Young Thung - Big Slimes Song
Read more

A R Rahman pays his last respects to Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan

News Glamsham Editorial -
Oscar and Grammy-winning Indian composer AR Rahman says it is unfortunate that he could not pay his last respects to iconic stars Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.
Read more

World Hand Hygiene Day 2020: Amrita Rao and Hema Malini come together for hand hygiene

News Glamsham Editorial -
Amrita Rao and Hema Malini Ji have come together for The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India
Read more

Margot Robbie set for banjo lessons

News Glamsham Editorial -
Actress Margot Robbie is set to get banjo lessons from English-American singer Marcus Mumford.
Read more

Priyanshu Painyuli joins the cast of Mirzapur 2?

News Glamsham Editorial -
Soaring with each venture, Priyanshu Painyuli is having a terrific April. The actor has lapped up immense praises for his act as the Bangladeshi drug
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Glamsham.com - © 2020