ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

Choreographer Dancer Punit J Pathak leaps from dancing to acting

Choreographer dancer Punit J Pathak says very few people have been able to achieve the leap from dancing to directing to acting

By Glamsham Editorial
Choreographer Dancer Punit J Pathak leaps from dancing to acting
Choreographer Dancer Punit J Pathak leaps from dancing to acting
ADVERTISEMENT

Ace choreographer and dancer-turned-actor Punit J Pathak says very few people have been able to achieve the leap from dancing to directing to acting, and he is glad he is one of them.

“The leap from dancing to directing to acting is something which very few people achieve, and I have been very fortunate,” Punit said.

Now, the actor has made his digital debut with a role in the OTT series “LSD: Love, Scandal & Doctors”. He essays the role of Tavish, who is a no-nonsense police officer, investigating a case in the medical thriller drama.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was lovely working with the cast and crew from ‘LSD – Love, Scandal & Doctors’, there is always so much to learn, and that is what made this whole experience exciting. It is for the very first time that I am portraying such a serious character, and I am looking forward to seeing the audience reaction,” he added.

The drama follows medical interns on a rat race for their careers. The story revolves around five medical interns in a teaching hospital in Delhi, trying to make a life for themselves when everything falls apart due to a murder.

The show stars Rahul Dev, Siddharth Menon, Ishaan A Khanna, Tanaya Sachdeva, Srishti Ganguli Rindani, Ayush Shrivastava, and Manish Mishra with Punit. It is currently streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.  –ians/sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleVir Das on what kind of work he yearns to do in films now
Next articleBollywood writers Siddharth-Garima to make directorial debut
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Nyra Banerjee: I like to play edgy characters

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Nyra Banerjee likes to try different projects to test herself, and says she likes to portray edgy characters.
Read more
News

Arslan Goni, excited to play gangster in ‘Mein Hero Bol Raha Hu’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Arslan Goni, is excited to play the role of a don in upcoming web series, Mein Hero Bol Raha Hu.
Read more
News

Teaser out: ALTBalaji breaks stereotypes with ‘Womance’ in web series HELLLO JEE!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hinting at the naughty and the nice that the show is made of, the teaser gives us a look at all the endearing characters...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan back in action in upcoming Disney Plus series

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan...

Omkar Padte - 0
Disney Plus has released a brand new trailer for the upcoming Marvel Studios series 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' featuring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan
Delnaaz Irani

Delnaaz Irani wanted to play a conventional mother on screen

Mohanlal Drishyam 2 good-versus-evil crime thriller poster

Watch Trailer – ‘Drishyam 2’ isn’t just a good-versus-evil crime thriller:...

The Indian OTT war: What’s good, what’s not

Mahesh Manjrekar

Why music is important in Mahesh Manjrekar’s series ‘1962’

Mascara - Paresh Pahuja and Akasa

‘Tandav’ actor Paresh Pahuja now debuts as singer

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021