OTT News

Punit J Pathak went on special diet, fitness regime to look good in cop’s uniform

Actor Punit J Pathak says he underwent physical transformation for his new role as a cop in the youth thriller LSD: Love, Scandal & Doctors, which marks his debut on OTT.

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 22: Actor Punit J Pathak says he underwent physical transformation for his new role as a cop in the youth thriller LSD: Love, Scandal & Doctors, which marks his debut on OTT.

On being asked whether he went on a full throttle fitness regime, the actor says, “Yes. I did cut down a lot. I was in that phase where I wanted to take care of myself. I was already in the process. I knew the uniform would be fitted, so I toned down and I am pretty much convinced with my look now.”.

Punit adds, “I wanted to be fit for the role and so I decided to start this process by going on a special high protein diet. I also made sure that I am regular with my fitness regime so that I can come in shape for the role.”

The story of the show revolves around a murder that takes place at the KMRC hospital. Besides Punit, the series also stars Rahul Dev, Ishaan A. Khanna, Srishti Ganguli Rindani, Tanaya Sachdeva, Siddharth Menon and Ayush Shrivastava.

The series is being directed by Satvik Mohanty and Priya Hirji and is currently streaming on ALTBalaji and Zee5’s platforms.

