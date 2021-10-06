ZEE5’s ‘Jinne Jamme Saare Nikamme’ trailer released

- Advertisement -

ZEE5, in association with Baweja Studios are all set to present the first ever Punjabi film on OTT – ‘Jinne Jamme Saare Nikamme’. The film is the story of Niranjan Singh and Satwant Kaur who are parents to four sons who have been brought up by them with immense love and affection.

The engaging trailer of the film is out today and we are sure everyone is keen to know what happens next! The film stars Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla, Seema Kaushal and Pukhraj Bhalla. It has also introduced talented actors like Maninder Singh, Deepali Rajput, Bhumika Sharma and Armaan Anmol. The film is directed by Kenny Chhabra and written by Naresh Kathooria.

Binnu Dhillon said, “As an actor, we put our best in every project we associate with and this is a heart-warming story with a special social message. I am sure viewers are going to relate to the story and will shower their blessings on this special film.”

On the occasion of trailer release director Kenny Chhabra said, “The trailer is the most important asset of the film and I am sure everyone will relate to it. I hope the viewers like the film and appreciate all the hard work we have put in as a team.”

“We are confident that our lovely film Jinne Jamme Saare Nikamme will make everyone go through all the emotions. It makes for a fantastic family watch. We cannot wait to see what the audience says after watching it”, said Jaswinder Bhalla.

‘Jinne Jamme Saare Nikamme’ will premiere on 14th October 2021 on ZEE5.