Purab Kohli on infidelity: Hard to regain trust

Actor Purab Kohli who starred in the web series “Out Of Love” that deals with infidelity of a married couple, says although it is not impossible, it very hard to regain trust that has been betrayed once.

Purab referenced the dialogue in the series that goes, “Once a cheater, always a cheater”, and said, “I don’t believe in ‘once a cheater, always a cheater’. There is always room for people to change themselves, although that change requires a lot of hard work and determination, and the sense of wanting to change from within. People who are capable of doing that are the ones that can shift gears to come back and do something differently.”

“More than anything else, I find cheating really hard and tiring, because you have to spend a lot of time and energy covering up the lies. The show shows Akarsh (his character) being disloyal to both the women in his life, but in real life if someone decides to mend their ways and turn over a new leaf, they will need to work really hard to regain the trust of their loved ones,” he added.

Shot in Coonoor, “Out Of Love” also features Rasika Duggal, and is produced by Sameer Gogate and BBC Studios. The new season of the show also Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sanghmitra Hitaishi, Harsh Chhaya, Ekavali Khanna, and Suhaas Ahuja among others. It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.