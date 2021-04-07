Pushkar Jog: I could totally relate to my character

Adv.

Leaving the audience on tenterhooks, ‘Well Done Baby’ has been an anticipated film that is receiving love pouring from all sides. The upcoming Marathi film’s story promises to take you on an emotional rollercoaster of love, life, and all things in between. Having acted, produced and conceptualised the story from the word go, the film finds a special place in the heart and mind of the multi-faceted Pushkar Jog.

Speaking about why the film is so special for him, Pushkar, who plays the lead actor, Aditya says, “The story of Well Done Baby holds a special place in my heart. I could enact my character very realistically as I could totally relate to it, as I too have recently become a new parent. My own experience was such an eye-opener that I couldn’t help but relate to the script of this film and Aditya’s character.”

Pushkar further elaborates saying, “The entire journey, from the complexities involved between a couple to the moment one realises that they are going to be parents, to actually becoming one; every stage of a pregnancy is a joyous adventure of its own. I hope the viewers find this endearing story as special as it has been for me.”

Adv.

Featuring other prominent actors such as Amruta Khanvilkar and Vandana Gupte, the family drama is the directorial debut of Priyanka Tanwar. Produced by Anand Pandit, Mohaan Nadaar and Pushkar Jog and presented by Video Palace, ‘Well Done Baby’ premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in India from April 9.