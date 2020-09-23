Home OTT News

R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty’s Nishabdham is the first tri-lingual film releasing on OTT

After releasing the gripping trailer of the R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty-starrer Nishabdham, one can totally say that Telugu suspense thriller is one film to watch out for.

By Glamsham Editorial
R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty’s Nishabdham is the first tri-lingual film releasing on OTT
R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty’s Nishabdham is the first tri-lingual film releasing on OTT
Advtg.

After releasing the gripping trailer of the R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty-starrer Nishabdham, one can totally say that Telugu suspense thriller is one film to watch out for.

Nishabdham is the first tri-lingual film, releasing in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam coming directly on OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video and the makers are really excited as this opens a big door of opportunity for big multi-lingual films.

View this post on Instagram

http://amzn.to/TeluguTrailerNishabdham

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on

A source close to the production shares, “The team has been extremely happy with the kind of response the trailer has received. The dynamics of film-viewing have changed and so to empower more regional viewers, Nishabdham is the first tri-lingual film which is directly releasing on OTT.

The makers feel this would make each individual in the distance towns of the country feel empowered, when they see it as part of mainstream cinema platforms. We are all looking forward to greater opportunities and the release!”

Advtg.

Prime members in India and in over 200 countries and territories can stream the Telugu thriller Nishabdham (titled Silence in Tamil and Malayalam) starting October 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

Nishabdham is Directed by Hemanth Madhukar, and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and stars Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan and Anjali in the lead roles. The film marks American actor Michael Madsen making his Indian film debut and also stars Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala in pivotal roles.

All the glimpses from the film have kept the audience waiting for the film. While Rana released the Telugu version of the trailer, Vijay Sethupathi unveiled the Tamil version. The audiences are already looking forward to this extravaganza coming to their screens!

Advtg.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Previous articleChaitanya Tamhane: We made ‘The Disciple’ with belief and conviction

Related Articles

News

Utopia star John Cusack on his interest in India, Kashmir

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hollywood star John Cusack says he got closer to knowing and understanding India during his pursuit to understand the world in a...
Read more
IPL

Now ask Harsha Bhogle on Alexa devices for IPL match highlights

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) In what could be a reminiscent of a nostalgic cricket commentary on radio, Audible which is an Amazon company...
Read more
News

These original films in the OTT space over the next months

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The OTT screen is the new cinema hall -- at least for now till cinemas remain shut. So, when it comes to...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty’s Nishabdham is the first tri-lingual film releasing on OTT

R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty’s Nishabdham is the first tri-lingual film...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
After releasing the gripping trailer of the R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty-starrer Nishabdham, one can totally say that Telugu suspense thriller is one film to watch out for.
Chaitanya Tamhane's 'The Disciple' wins at the 77th Venice Film Festival

Chaitanya Tamhane: We made ‘The Disciple’ with belief and conviction

Reese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd's rare 90s selfie sends fans into a frenzy

Reese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd’s rare 90s selfie sends fans into...

Naagin 5 promo Maha Episode Mohit Sehgal aka Jay turns villain who attacks Surbhi Chandna aka Bani and but instead Sharad Malhotra aka Veer gets injured

Naagin 5 promo Maha Episode: Mohit Sehgal (Jay) turns villain, attacks...

R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty’s Nishabdham is the first tri-lingual film releasing on OTT 1

IPL 13: Record 33 sixes hit in CSK vs RR clash...

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Makes no sense to me: Gambhir slams Dhoni's decision to bat...

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks