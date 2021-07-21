R Madhavan wraps up shooting of web series ‘Decoupled’

Adv.

Actor R Madhavan has wrapped up the shoot of his new web series “Decoupled”. He took to social media on Wednesday and shared a picture that shows him reading a book.

He wrote on Instagram caption: “ANDDDDD it’s a WRAP!!!! for #Decoupled Season1 on Netflix”.

In the picture, Madhavan is seen reading a book titled “The Girl Who Wounded Me” by author Arya Iyer.

The actor will be seen on season one of the upcoming romantic comedy web series opposite Surveen Chawla.

Madhavan was last seen in the Tamil film “Maara”, which released on OTT earlier this year.