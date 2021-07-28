Raashii Khanna ‘excited and nervous’ for her ‘Rudra’ shoot

Adv.

Actress Raashii Khanna, known for her work in Telugu films, has started shooting for the Hindi webseries ‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’. She is thrilled to finally start the shoot here.

Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, ‘Rudra- The Edge of Darkness’ also stars Ajay Devgn, Atul Kulkarni, Esha Deol, Ashwini Kalsekar and Ashish Vidyarthi. The web show is the Indian adaptation of the British show – ‘Luther’.

Talking about starting the shoot, Raashii said, “I am really excited and nervous at the same time. It’s something I am really looking forward to.”

Besides this, Raashii will be seen in Raj and D.K.’s next webseries alongside Shahid Kapoor, Tamil films ‘Aranmanai 3’, ‘Methavi’, Telugu film ‘Thank You’, and Malayalam film ‘Bhramam’.