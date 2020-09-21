Home OTT News

How does Raghav Juyal turn evil on screen

By Glamsham Editorial
Raghav Juyal
Raghav Juyal

Actor-dancer-show host Raghav Juyal, plays an antagonist in the series Abhay 2, has opened up on the process of playing a negative role. He says he had to retain a parallel thought process to understand the actions and reactions of the character.

“It is very dangerous for an actor to see references because acting is all about individuality — how one feels at that particular moment and how much you empathize with the character,” Raghav said.

The “ABCD 2” actor added, “According to me one learns a lot not just about the craft but also about himself or herself while acting, as we get to do a lot of things we never dreamt of doing. For example, the character that I play has a different upbringing than me, so I had to keep a parallel thought process going to understand the actions and reactions of him.”

Advtg.

The eight-episode series marks the return of Kunal Kemmu as an investigative officer, who has a knack for solving crimes by thinking like the offender. Directed by Ken Ghosh, the show streams on Zee5. –IANS/dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleCan fairies turn into your worst nightmare?
Next articleNaagin 5: Surbhi Chandna’s sizzling yellow saree look reminds fans of Raveena Tandon’s tip tip barsa paani and Sridevi’s Chandni look

Related Articles

News

Rasika Dugal shares a snapshot of her post-yoga mellow

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Rasika Dugal has shared a selfie flaunting her post-yoga mellow on Instagram.
Read more
News

Disha Patani lip syncs viral ‘rasode mein kaun tha’ rap

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood actress Disha Patani has dedicated her new post to the viral 'rasode mein kaun tha' meme on social media.
Read more
News

Playing a journalist was challenging: Asha Negi

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Actress Asha Negi loved tackling the challenges of playing a journalist recently.Asha essays the role in the web series "Abhay...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Dolly J's latest collection Gulenaar

Dolly J’s latest collection a salute to confident women

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Designer Dolly J's latest couture collection celebrates body confidence and ethnicity. The designer launched her collection 'Gulenaar' on Day 3 of the...
Julia Garner bags 2nd consecutive Emmy Award

Julia Garner bags 2nd consecutive Emmy Award

Naagin 5 Surbhi Chandna's sizzling yellow saree look reminds fans of Raveena Tandon’s tip tip barsa paani and Sridevi’s Chandni look

Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna’s sizzling yellow saree look reminds fans of...

Raghav Juyal

How does Raghav Juyal turn evil on screen

Footfairy, &pictures original film teaser

Can fairies turn into your worst nightmare?

Akshay Kumar breaks his 18 year rule for 'Bellbottom'!

Akshay Kumar breaks his 18 year rule for ‘Bellbottom’!

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks