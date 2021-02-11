ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

Rahul Dev attended workshops by real surgeons to get his ‘LSD’ act right

Rahul Dev says essaying the role of a surgeon came with a lot of responsibilities, the preparation left him with a sense of awe & respect for medical profession

By Glamsham Editorial
Actor Rahul Dev says essaying the role of a surgeon came with a lot of responsibilities, and added that all the preparation has left him with a sense of awe and respect for the medical profession.

Rahul is seen as Dr. Rana, the dean of KMRC hospital, in medical thriller “LSD: Love, Scandal And Doctors”. The series revolves around the chase of a murderer and the investigation on whether the killing is intentional or accidental.

“Playing a surgeon for the first time came with a lot of responsibility. Obviously 10 years of education can’t be made up in a three-day workshop. However, keeping creativity and the narrative of the story in mind, as an actor I felt I should be familiar with medical terminology in the screenplay — names of instruments, etc — while performing the operation and enacting basic procedures,” Rahul said.

“The makers collaborated with professional surgeons for medical workshop. I felt, for the character of Dr. Rana, who is also the Dean, the look, feel and being at ease would be important,” he shared.

The actor continued: “I have subconsciously tried to keep him subtle and understated, kept a sense of camouflage in his character. The classes did help while enacting the surgeries, keeping my hands steady and making the place my own during the filming process. It was purely with their guidance I was able to pull it off.”

“Insight into knowing the pressures that doctors face while performing intricate processes in surgery or diagnosis, does leave me with a sense of awe and deep respect for their profession,” he added.

The show also stars Punit J Pathak, Siddharth Menon, Tanaya Sachdeva, Srishti Ganguli Rindani, Ayush Srivastava and Pulkit Makol. It is streaming on ALTBalaji and Zee5.  –ians/sug/vnc

