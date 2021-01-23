OTT News

Rahul Dev: Web series offers time to develop, portray a character properly

Actor Rahul Dev plays an important role in the upcoming thriller web series, The Perfect Script

By Glamsham Editorial
Actor Rahul Dev plays an important role in the upcoming thriller web series, The Perfect Script. He says he enjoys working in web shows because the medium lets an actor develop and portray a character properly.

“The Perfect Script is a suspense thriller web series and it is based on betrayal. It is like one film divided into a series, which is always better because there is time to develop and portray a character properly,” said Rahul, about the show that also features Rajniesh Duggall and Ruslaan Mumtaaz.

Rajniesh noted that the show was “a proper love-girl-betrayal-revenge suspense thriller”.

Ruslaan had an added attraction to work in the show — his admiration for Rahul’s fitness. “The type of fitness and physique that Rahul Dev has is what motivates everyone and is an inspiration to me,” he said.

Directed by Partho Ghosh, the web series will release on the OTT platform Digiflix TV.  –ians/aru/vnc

