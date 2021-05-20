Rajeev Khandelwal’s ‘Salt Bridge’ to premier on OTT

Adv.

ShemarooMe’s Bollywood Premiere is all set for the World Digital Premiere of the movie Salt Bridge on 20th May, 2021. The Indian drama stars actors Rajeev Khandelwal, Chelsei Preston Crayford, Usha Jadhav, Kaushik Das, Mayur Kamble and Adam Grant in pivotal roles. Written and directed by Abhijit Deonath, the film revolves around the unique friendship between two married individuals. The poignant drama is compelling and is sure to leave the audience hooked.

This interesting movie revolves around the friendship between a married man and woman. Basant played by Rajeev Khandelwal, a migrant from India who resides in a small town in Australia, seeking a bright future. Fate brings him to Madhurima (Chelsie Preston Crayford), an Australian woman and friendship blooms between the two.

While their unique camaraderie is considered unorthodox in their community, it does become a matter of concern among the Indians living in Salt Bridge as they question their relationship to be more than just friendship. Released in 2017 in Australia, the movie was later released in January, 2019 in India.