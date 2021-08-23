Rakhi Sawant describes best ‘jodis’ on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’

- Advertisement -

Rakhi Sawant was always keen to enter the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ house and for that she even dressed up as Spiderwoman. Rakhi has now shared her opinion on the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ contestants.

When asked about who she thinks is the strongest and the weakest connections in the house, Rakhi affirmatively responds: “According to me, in the house, Nishant Bhat–Moose and Pratik Sahejpal–Akshara Singh are strongest connections. They are always supportive of each other and stand up for their partner wherever required. It’s good to see them on screen. However, Shamita Shetty–Raqesh Bapat are the weakest connection in the house, but they can be strong if they bring out their love angle as their chemistry is very good.”

Moving on, Rakhi expressed her views on singer Milind Gaba’s game, saying: “Milind Gaba is like Rahul Roy from the first season, ‘sumdi mai chup chap rehkar, game khel lega. But ‘Bigg Boss’ ki teesri aankh jo hai na, sab dekh leti hai’.” (He is playing the game by sitting at the back but the third eye of Bigg Boss can see everything).

She concluded by saying “Jo entertainer hoga ghar mai wo hi aage jaaega” (the one who is an entertainer in the house will go ahead in the game).

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ airs on Voot.