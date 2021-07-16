Adv.
Adv.
OTTNews

Rana Daggubati launches Telugu trailer of ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’

By Glamsham Bureau
Rana Daggubati launches Telugu trailer of 'Sarpatta Parambarai'
Arya in Pa Ranjith's 'Sarpatta Parambarai' poster
Adv.

Actor Rana Daggubati took to social media on Friday to launch the Telugu trailer of Pa. Ranjith’s film “Sarpatta Parambarai”.

The Tamil film, which will stream digitally, stars actors Arya and Dushara Vijayan. Rana took to his Twitter account to launch the trailer and wrote: “Fantastic trailer, best wishes to the team.”

The Tamil trailer of the film had been launched by Suriya on Tuesday.

Adv.

Besides Arya, the film also stars John Kokken, Pasupathi, Kalaiyarasan and Sanchana Natarajan in pivotal roles.

“Sarpatta Parambarai” is set in Madras of the seventies and talks about the clash of two clans — Sarpatta and Iddiyappa.

The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video from July 21.

Adv.
Previous articleShaan: ‘Majboor ho gaye’ will take you back to days when melody was paramount
Next articleStage, film, TV & web veteran, actress Surekha Sikri-Rege passes away at 76
Adv.
Adv.
Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates