Ranbir Kapoor grooves to Bijli with Vicky Kaushal in Govinda Naam Mera

Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Govinda Naam Mera is released today on an OTT platform.

The trailer and songs were loved by netizens and they were elated to see Kiara and Vicky’s sizzling chemistry. Soon after the film was premiered, netizens were quick to share the clip of Ranbir Kapoor’s special appearance in it.

Netizens took to Twitter and shared their reactions. They were excited to watch the new daddy cool. In the film, he essayed the role of an actor. He is seen dancing to the song Bijli while Kiara and Vicky are background dancers in it. The other clip shows Vicky and Kiara interacting with Ranbir.

Netizens were all praise for Ranbir’s limited cameo. Check out Ranbir Kapoor’s cameo in Govinda Naam Mera below: