Randheer Rai: 'Anamika' character is life-changing experience

Actor Randheer Rai, who featured as an antagonist Walia, in Sunny Leone-starrer ‘Anamika’ has called the character a life-changing experience.

He says: “It was a life changing experience working in ‘Anamika’. I am not a very serious kind of person but when Vikram sir briefed me about my role Walia I understood that this character wasn’t easy to play as me and Walia have no similarities. Walia is damn serious and reserved. He is extremely sharp and smart and has an aura. People are scared of him.”

The actor further shares about the challenges he faced while playing the character on-screen.

“So, I had to do lots of homework. I put on some weight and grew a beard. I got the look and meanwhile I tried to be reserved in my daily life and I started taking pauses while talking to people. I mean think a lot before I speak now. I am in my 30s and Walia is of 40s.

“I wanted that maturity onscreen and Vikram sir helped me a lot. In fact there is one scene when I killed Luthra (my right hand person) so I had some other things in my mind but Vikram sir changed everything and made that scene so class and so impactful. and few scenes are mind-blowing.”

Randheer Rai, who has featured in movies like ‘Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty’ and ‘Poster Boys’, refers to Vikram Bhatt as his mentor.

He adds, “I loved and enjoyed Vikram sir’s direction and sir also liked my work. He is my mentor. He gives you freedom to play as you want. If he doesn’t like it he will stop you. I had a great time with him and I know I am working with him on upcoming projects too.

‘Anamika’ is an action web series which is directed by Vikram Bhatt. It also stars actress Sonnalli Seygall.