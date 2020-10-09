Advtg.
Ranvir Shorey: Comedy is my home

By Glamsham Editorial
Actor Ranvir Shorey says he consciously decided to stay away from serious roles when he realised that people enjoy lighthearted content more.

“After a certain point I consciously stayed away from serious roles and projects, not because it didn’t work for me but because I realised that people enjoy comedy and lighthearted content over serious and dark shows or films,” Ranvir said, adding: “That’s when I decided to go back to my roots, as comedy is my home and I live there.”

At the moment, he is seen in the new dramedy “PariWar”, essaying Shishupal or ‘Chutke’, the younger son of Kashiram Narayan (played by Gajraj Rao).

“Sagar Bellary (director) is a good friend and working with him after ‘Bheja Fry’ along with such a stellar ensemble cast was something I certainly couldn’t turn down,” he added.

Talking about the boom of web shows, he said: “It is a great time for artists with so many avenues opening up because of the digital space and I feel that the kind of content will only just keep getting better.”

“PariWar” is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.  –ians/sug/vnc

