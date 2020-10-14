Advtg.
OTT News

Ranvir Shorey, Purbi Joshi shoot for ‘Metro Park 2’ in New Jersey

By Glamsham Editorial
The cast of the web show, Metro Park, has started shooting for the second season in New Jersey, USA.

Ranvir Shorey, Purbi Joshi, Omi Vaidya and Vega Tamotia are amomng actors facing the camera for season two of the series that showcases the quirks of the everyday life of a Gujarati family living abroad. Sarita Joshi and Gopal Dutt have also joined the team.

“Finally back to work… thank you #Metropark season 2 this is going to be a fun ride,” Purbi shared.

The second season of “Metro Park” is written by Ajayan Venugopalan and directed by Abi Varghese and Ajayan Venugopalan. The season will stream on Eros Now.  –ians/sim/vnc

Related Articles

News

Barun Sobti transformation into a Haryanvi Police officer in Eros Now’s Halahal

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Barun Sobti is now all set to entertain viewers with an interesting rendition of a Haryanvi cop in Eros Now’s original film Halahal.
Read more
Dialogues

Halahal Dialogues: Barun Sobti and Sachin Khedekar’s powerful Dialogues

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
We have list of powerful dialogues from the trailer of Halalal starring Barun Sobti and Sachin Khedekar. Check out the Barun Sobti and Sachin Khedekar’s powerful Dialogues below:
Read more
News

Barun Sobti shares the teaser of his crime thriller film ‘Halahal’inspired by true events

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Halahal, directed by Randeep Jha and produced by Zeishan Quadri is a gripping crime thriller that sheds light on many subjects through its dark yet gritty frames. Halalal teaser shared by Barun Sobti
Read more
LATEST UPDATES

