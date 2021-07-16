What made Rashami Desai sign her debut OTT show ‘Tandoor’

Adv.

TV actress and “Bigg Boss” star Rashami Desai is all set to make her OTT debut with the show “Tandoor” opposite Tanuj Virwani. Rashami says she was prompted to sign the period crime drama because her character Palak was bold and upfront despite belonging to the eighties.

“Playing a certain character and understanding the intricacy of it shows how passionate as an actor you are. When I was offered Palak, I was blown off by the script. Even in the eighties, Palak was so powerful, fearless, bold and upfront that she got me thinking that’s a character I want to portray,” said Rashami.

Comparing herself with Palak, she added: “I come across as an outspoken person but I am actually quite an introvert. I always think before I speak. Every time we shot for a scene, it made me wonder how differently can I portray myself as an actor because with time you need to improve yourself. It’s not about proving to others, it’s about competing with your old self and being versatile.”

The trailer of the show was dropped recently. Directed by Nivedita Basu, “Tandoor” is all set to release on ULLU on July 23.