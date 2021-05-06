Rashmi Agdekar wants to do a dark, gritty role

Adv.

Actress Rashmi Agdekar, who has been part of web series such as “Rasbhari”, “ImMature”, “Dev DD 2”, and “Awkward Conversations With Girlfriend”, says that she would like to play a dark character next.

“I would like to play any and every character on the spectrum. While there are so many roles I want to play eventually, my immediate wish is to be or play a somewhat dark, gritty character, or something that is a contrast to my previous roles, which were mostly quirky, girl next door in nature,” she said.

The actress, who has been seen in the film “Andhadhun”, says the way she has been approaching characters has changed over the years.

“I do a lot more research now, find ways to do what my character requires, and get into the mind space of that given character. I feel it’s better when I don’t restrict myself in any aspect and let my body and senses react to the given situation,” she says.